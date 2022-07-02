Charlie Hebdo: Is Arrest of Pakistanis in Italy a Sign of Coordinated Efforts?

Nadeem, as the investigating magistrate recalls in the 80-page precautionary custody order signed for the 14 fundamentalists, was the “leader of the group, promoter of the initiatives and of their dissemination in Italy where, having returned free, he intended to support Tahir regardless of the consequences, and ‘make the name of Gabar great again’”.

Believe it or not, the ‘Peer’ had a smartphone in jail and was constantly in touch with Yaseen: “As soon as I get out of here, I will make myself heard in Paris. I am a brave man in difficult times, and now that my brothers are out and I will soon be out ... you will see what we do out there,” Nadeem was saying.

To this, Yaseen’s reply was, “Now, we have to go to every city and find ten people I need … the more we are, the better … Let me work for two months, and then we find our den and make the Gabar group here in Italy. Do you agree? … In two months I begin to buy weapons … We will have a Gabar group here in Italy and one in Spain in Barcelona.”