Channi: From ‘Patchwork Roads’ Gaffe to Punjab’s ‘Patchwork’ CM

Of the many words being used for Charanjit Singh Channi, the new Punjab Chief Minister, ‘patchwork’ is perhaps the oddest of all. Its mere mention makes many in Punjab either laugh or sympathise with him (depending on which party they belong to), recalling one of the many times that Channi became the object of mockery on Punjabi social media.

The ‘patchwork’ comment goes back to the March of 2016, when Channi was the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) combine was in power. On a particularly unlucky day for Channi, the then Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal, and his men decided to turn into bullies after Channi gave an aggressive speech against the Budget.