Chandigarh Kare Rajneeti! But Opposition Doesn’t Learn

What’s common between Arvind Kejriwal and Ayushmann Khurrana? For one, their initials are AK, but that’s somewhat trivial, right? For another, both have wowed Chandigarh with unconventional derring-do. Khurrana broke patriarchal stereotypes to marry the very charming Vaani Kapoor, who plays a trans-woman on celluloid (go catch Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on Netflix). Kejriwal has done one better, smashing a political stereotype by winning Chandigarh’s local polls, long thought to be a strictly bi-polar tussle between the BJP and the Congress. His AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) came out of nowhere to wrest 14 seats in the municipal body, humbling the BJP (12 seats) and the Congress (8 seats).

Now, here’s where Khurrana out-points Kejriwal. While he won the girl and gabru (strongman) contest, poor Kejriwal lost Chandigarh to the wily BJP. Why? Because he never WhatsApp-ed the Congress leadership.