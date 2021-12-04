CET or Board Exams, India’s Public Examination System Remains Unfair

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to central universities is in news again as the University Grants Commission recently announced CUCET to be held across central universities in India from the session 2022 to 2023. The scores of this test are to be used for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses, a function which at present is performed by Class 12 marks. Since this provision was highlighted in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, to be implemented by the National Testing Agency (NTA), it was to be regarded with utmost sincerity. Launched in 2010, the number of universities participating in CUCET has been sharply increasing.

Assessment of students’ learning has always enjoyed overwhelming importance in students’ lives. Therefore, it also becomes an issue of concern among teachers, parents, schools and even society at large.