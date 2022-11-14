Centre Against SC Status for Muslim & Christian Dalits: Here's Why Govt Is Wrong

Caste is an ascribed identity – one is labelled with it at birth and it sticks with one for life. Also, as Babasaheb Ambedkar has famously stated, caste doesn't exist in a silo. The empirical reality of a caste can be fully understood only in relation to other castes.

When a person converts to another religion, their customs, the god(s) they worship, the festivals they celebrate, etc, will change. If they used to cremate the dead earlier, they may now bury them. However, studying these internal practices will not make us wiser about the the actual effects of the caste system.

To truly understand if the debilitating effects of the caste system have decreased or vanished after conversion, one needs to enquire about a different set of things. Imagine a Dalit family has recently converted to either Islam or Christianity –

1. Do the family members now have access to all public roads in the village?

2. Are they now allowed to access the public waterbodies like wells, lakes, rivers just like any other person in the village?

3. Have the Savarnas in the village stopped looking at them with contempt? Have they stopped using caste labels or casteist slurs against them?

4. Are they now invited to village feasts and are allowed to sit wherever they want at the feasts as a Savarna would be?

Castes are relational and hierarchical. A person has the option to choose any religion they want but they don't have control over how members of other castes treat them, their family and their community, before or after conversion.