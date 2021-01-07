Central Vista Ruling Sets Dangerous Precedent for Judicial Review

The crux of the petitioners’ case before the Court was that the process followed to commence the Central Vista redevelopment was so superficial that it falls short of the obligations imposed on the government to protect heritage buildings.

For instance, the only material given to the Court to justify the construction of a new parliament were two letters by two speakers seeking more space — written in 2015 and 2019 — followed by an Office Memorandum of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs directing the CPWD to float a request for proposal to redevelop the Central Vista.