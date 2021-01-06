India’s Parliament Will Get a Makeover: Can Delhi Bear Its Costs?

Making this part of the city a cultural and intellectual hub was part of the original plan by Edwin Lutyens and that is why the National Archives was located in its present building as early as 1926. These 100 acres have now been taken away from the people in violation of the Master Plan.

Instead of going in for an environmental assessment report for the entire central vista project—in a sleight of hand operation—the plot for the proposed new parliament was hacked off from the total land being appropriated. Environmental clearance was sought and obtained only for this plot.

The Central Public Works Department obtained the Urban Arts Commission’s sanction for the new parliament building without first approaching the Heritage Conservation Committee and the NDMC for permission.

Digging for the foundation and uprooting of scores of tree and their transplantation 22 kilometres from the site of uprooting, in a blatant violation of environment protection practices, was resorted to without informing the Department of Forests of the Delhi Government. The Supreme Court allowed the laying of the foundation of the new parliament building despite all this.