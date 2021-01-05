Central Vista: ‘Proof’ That SC Backs Govt On Environmental Issues?

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, 5 January 2021, paved the way for the Central Vista project that will change the way the capital and its iconic buildings around India Gate look. Petitioners had approached the Supreme Court challenging the DDA’s powers to authorise change in land use and had questioned the environmental impact(s) as well, since the project will lead to the chopping of trees and add to the city’s air pollution index.
The majority opinion by Justice AM Khanwilkar, who headed the three-judge Bench, and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, said the change in land use under the Delhi Development Act in the restricted zone was ‘just and proper’. The court did not find any infirmity in the grant of approval by the Central Vista Committee or the Heritage Conservation Committee. The judges said, as per a report by The Hindu, that there was no need for approval at the incipient stage of a project but it should be sought when the project materialised on the ground.
On a more controversial note — the court order states that “the project proponent may set up smog tower(s) of adequate capacity, as being an integral part of the new Parliament building project; and additionally, use smog guns at the construction site throughout the construction phase is in progress on the site”.
Karthik Ganesan Researcher with CEEW argue, “in the post-construction phase, the efficacy of these technologies is highly questionable and there is no clear evaluation of their impact.”
Debi Goenka of Conservation Action Trust argues that smog towers are a “sham”. The best smog towers are the ones that nature has given us — trees!
Kanchi Kohli of the Centre for Policy Research, who has been following the issue closely, is more optimistic about the judgment and believes that the Heritage Conservation Committee could play a key role. She says: “The majority judgment has held that no construction — even on the new Parliament — can take place till the Heritage Conservation committee grants permission. According to the Unified Building Bye-laws (2016), a public consultation is required before the permission is granted. The dissenting judgment is also important as it has clearly held that there is infirmity in the grant of change of land use and environment Clearance, both of which should be set aside.”
For environmentalist Rajeev Suri, who was the main petitioner in this case, the order couldn’t have come at a worse time. Having just recovered from a near-death experience with COVID, Suri has only just returned from the hospital to receive the news. A disappointed Suri laments:
There is a larger point here — on whether the judiciary has now become an adjunct to the executive when it comes to the environment.
The order of the SC on 5 January 2021, giving the green light to the Central Vista project, is a case in point.
