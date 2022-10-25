Can't Leave Judicial Appointments to Govt, But Make Collegium System Transparent

The objections to the collegium system require a deeper understanding of the rule of law and limited government. Our Constitution and democracy are based on a system of checks and balances that prevent the concentration of power in any one institution or individual.

This is achieved by placing persons with conflicting interests in positions of power over one another in different arenas. It can also be achieved by specifying rules to reduce individual discretion and by making processes transparent to increase accountability.

The collegium system is found wanting in these aspects. There are no clear guidelines on how the collegium should decide on appointments apart from the entire process being opaque.

The collegium resolutions have been uploaded on the Supreme Court website since 2017. Between 2017 and 2019 some of their resolutions had some details about the process and the judges involved.

For example, the 3 October 2017 resolution regarding the appointment of three judicial officers as judges of the Kerala High Court goes into details of the candidature of each judicial officer and describes the collegium’s process.

However, the resolution does not provide reasons for selecting these judges or for rejecting any others. Understandably, the collegium may be reluctant to reveal reasons for rejection, but reasons for selection should be made public.

Unfortunately, since 2019, even these details have vanished, and the uploading of the resolutions on the website has become a perfunctory activity.

For example, the statement of the collegium dated 28 September, 2022 only states that Justice Jaswant Singh, Justice P.B. Varale and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey will be appointed as Chief Justices of Orissa, Karnataka and J&K, respectively. No other details are provided.

There has been a demand for some transparency in the past. For instance, the government proposed that the collegium provide written reasons to support its nominations and record objections to selections. The Court has rejected all these government proposals.

As a result, citizens have no way of knowing how or why certain judges are selected for elevation or transferred. Judicial appointments continue to remain shrouded in secrecy while other branches of government are subject to the glare of the Right to Information Act and other accountability measures.