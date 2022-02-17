Canada Truckers’ Protest: Why Trudeau Must Practise What He Preaches

It’s remarkable that democratic Canada needs to invoke emergency powers it doesn’t need, where Indian democracy produced a democratic process in which the Prime Minister was pressured into listening to his people and providing the necessary concessions the people had demanded.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing one of the worst nightmares of an elected leader – thousands of people and trucks protesting at the doorstep of the national legislature. Rather than seeking to calm the situation, Prime Minister Trudeau inflamed it, creating a more polarised and intractable situation. The protest in Ottawa and along the Canada-US Ambassador Bridge border is precisely the type of protest that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced for over a year.

Yet, Prime Minister Trudeau’s judgment on how to engage these two protests has been contradictory – encouraging dialogue in India and casually seizing unnecessary powers in Canada.