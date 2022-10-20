J&K Politics: How Structural Changes and Militancy Ahead Of Polls Impact the UT

Choudhary said that when the government notified new domicile laws that liberalised the criteria to acquire residency permits in J&K two years ago, it had first triggered a reaction in the Jammu region. “It put the BJP in the dock then. Even now, from the last three years, a lot of businesses such as sand mining which is very profitable, liquor trading, steel and cement industries have been taken over by outsiders. Jammu is now like ‘hindutva is OK but don’t play with our economic interests,’” he said.

This is evidenced by a huge protest led by Jammu Chamber of Industries and Commerce on Sunday in the Jammu city against the opening of Reliance retail store. The local traders have argued that they will not be able to compete with big retailers such as Reliance and will be forced to shutter.

“One thing is clear,” Choudhary says, “The next battle for the identity of the J&K will emerge from Jammu.”

