Can Rajasthan Congress Fix Its Quota Crisis Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo?

Mincing no words on his disappointment, he took to Twitter asking “Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, I am shocked; What do you want?” and added, “I assure the OBCs that I will fight whatever battle has to be fought on this issue.”

In reality, Chaudhary has been upset on this quota issue for quite some time. In August, he even sat on dharna in Barmer when community groups under the banner of the OBC Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti held protests on this issue. Chaudhary belongs to the powerful Jat community which, along with other OBC groups, is leading the agitation for the withdrawal of the 2018 notification.

Issued by the former BJP government, the notification of April 17 2018 says, “Reservation for ex-servicemen shall be treated as horizontal reservation and shall be adjusted in the respective category to which the ex-servicemen belong.”