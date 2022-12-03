Can Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Help Rajasthan Congress Walk the Talk?

Significantly, it was Rahul Gandhi himself who cooled down the hot-heads by calling both Gehlot and Pilot “assets of the Congress party.” Rahul’s comments, followed by Venugopal's visit to oversee Yatra preparations in Rajasthan, helped defuse tensions and effect a Gehlot-Pilot patch-up despite the bad blood between the top two in the state unit.

With the Congress High Command stepping in, the atmospherics for the Rahul Yatra has improved as the slugfest between the leaders has ceased and the ‘doom and gloom’ among the cadres, lifted. Instead of fissures and frictions, the focus now seems to be on making the Rahul Yatra a memorable event in Rajasthan. As such, the Yatra is now likely to pass off without any disruption in the desert state.

However, given the deep divisions that have persisted for years and sharpened since the revolt by pro-Gehlot MLAs in September, the key question is how long will the Gehlot-Pilot Truce last?

It must be remembered that it’s not the first time a show of unity happened in the Rajasthan Congress. Claims of ‘United Colours of Rajasthan’ and images of Gehlot-Pilot together have been beamed thrice in the past four years. Yet, except for postponing problems and dithering on decisions, little has been done to resolve the Rajasthan Congress Crisis that continues to simmer ever since the party’s return to power in 2018.