Can PM Modi's Favourite Bhupendra Yadav Deliver as Environment Minister?

A war room strategist, who led the party to victories in multiple state government elections, Bhupender Yadav is now the country’s new Minister for Environment and Forest.

Yadav may be known within the party for being a political heavyweight but he is not new to environment issues. Yadav is the author of a book on environmental laws in India, along with being a practicing lawyer—both of which will come in handy in his new role as minister.

He takes over at a time when the Environment Ministry has become more famous for its role in clearing projects, than as a protector of India’s rich biodiversity. The action against activists from the student body Fridays for Future India for voicing their protest against draft EIA laws created distrust in the intentions of the green ministry.

And yet, the appointment of a political heavyweight like Yadav in this role has generated hope, that there will be winds of change in the ministry this time round.

Here are the top challenges that this minister will have to face in the coming months: