Can India Become a Bigger Regional Power with New Middle East Quad?

On Monday, 18 October, the US, India, the UAE and Israel held their first quadrilateral foreign ministers meeting. This followed the meeting between S. Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, during Jaishankar's ongoing visit to Israel. This is Jaishankar's third visit to Israel since becoming External Affairs Minister but the first after the new administration of Prime Minister Naftali Bennet took charge.

Significantly, the meeting also followed the beginning of air exercises Blue Flag on Sunday in Israel, in which the Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 squadron is also participating, along with the US and seven other countries.

“A fruitful first meeting with Israeli APM and FM @YairLapid, UAE FM @ABZayed and US Secretary of State @SecBlinken this evening. Discussed working together more closely on economic growth and global issues. Agreed on expeditious follow-up,” Jaishankar said on Twitter following the meeting.