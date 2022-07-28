Can India Be a Trailblazer as Global Fashion Turns to Organic Cotton?

All over the world, apparel brands have started adopting organic cotton. There are growing calls for sustainability across the world, from the fashion houses of Milan and Paris to India.

A report says that the market size of organic cotton will reach $6,730 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of 40%. This is good news for India considering it is one of the major cotton markets and given the importance of cotton in the textile industry. The country produces over half of the supply of the world’s organic cotton, according to the Textile Exchange, a global non-profit for the fibre industry.

Let’s take a closer look at the benefits, challenges and future of organic cotton.