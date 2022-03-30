Can Dissatisfaction With BJP & TMC Help the Congress in Tripura?

Given the present situation of the Congress, which has Chief Ministers only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, it has become fashionable to dismiss the grand old party as a serious contender in any state. But that doesn’t exactly show the ground reality. Take the northeastern state of Tripura, where the party, in recent times, has been showing signs of regaining some lost ground.

Isn’t it true that in the civic polls held in November last year, the Congress party was almost absent from the race? Yes, it was not in the race and polled merely 2% votes. The Congress was in contest in the Kailashahar Municipal Council, the stronghold of party president Birajit Singha. It, however, performed badly in comparison to the 2019 polls, as the CPI(M) replaced it there as the main opposition against the BJP. The party wasn’t a favourite player in discussions for the 2023 state assembly polls.