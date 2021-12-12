Can an India-origin Leader Replace UK's Increasingly Unpopular Prime Minister?

The pandemic has also exposed the prime minister's weaknesses. Britain is once more tightening rules about wearing masks and urging everyone to work from home in the face of the spread of the new Omicron variant. Vaccine passports will be required for admission to many sports events and bigger entertainment venues. All this has horrified the libertarian wing of the Conservative party, which rages against being told what to do by an over-mighty state. Their patience has snapped. The sharp divisions within the party are on public view.

But it's a different COVID-related issue that has provoked public anger and eroded trust in the prime minister. A year ago, we now discover, a Christmas social gathering took place in 10 Downing Street at a time when the government was instructing everyone to avoid mixing indoors with people from another household. Boris Johnson didn't attend, but he was in the building at the time and can hardly have been unaware of a fairly boozy get-together of several dozen of his staff a few yards away.

The prime minister has repeatedly told Parliament that there was no Christmas party and all COVID prevention rules were complied with. The trouble - for him - is that no one believes him: the public are furious that those who set the rules appear not to follow them; Conservative MPs are angry about their leader plunging the government into a needless crisis; while opposition leaders have at last found an issue which resonates with the electorate.

In the past few days the Labour party has pulled ahead in the opinion polls.