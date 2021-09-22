Can A Nuclear-Powered, China-Facing AUKUS Devalue the Quad?

Australia, a geographically isolated island nation straddling the Indian Ocean basin and the South Pacific, has rarely been threatened militarily. Only in the Second World War was it threatened directly by a small force; it also doesn’t foresee a direct existential military threat. Yet, wealthy and secure Australia has participated in most wars of the UK and US since 1900 (for example, the Boer War, WW-I, WW-II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq).

The problem is that Australia has a long coastline, a small population (of about 2.4 crore) stretched thinly along its coast, and a sparsely populated interior. To sustain its economy, Australia must trade by sea, and thus secure its sea lanes. This dynamic creates a strategic problem for Australia — it’s not in a position to raise and maintain large armed forces to guarantee the security of its sea-lanes, and by corollary, of its economy. These dynamics affect almost all its foreign policy decisions.