Calcutta HC Pushes Back Against Normalisation of Internet Shutdowns

For instance, while the internet is a tool to spread fake news it is also a tool to improve access to information.

We may draw an analogy with knives. Knives are used in kitchens every day but can also be used to inflict harm on others. The solution in such a situation cannot be to ban the use of knives altogether but to punish those who use knives to inflict harm.

The issuance of internet shutdown orders is an overbroad measure impacting not only persons that use it for harm but also persons who require the internet in an area for legitimate purposes.