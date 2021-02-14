What’s UP’s Vaccine Strategy & How Did It Manage COVID Crisis?

Uttar Pradesh has a population of approximately 24 crores, the highest in any Indian state. Its population is exceeded by only four countries in the world and is more than that of many European countries combined.
The state implemented a coordinated strategy to tackle COVID. It is important to note that the state tests above 1.5 lakh samples a day — more than 2.83 crore samples have been tested so far. The state has been able to keep the positivity rate below 5 percent throughout the pandemic. In fact at present, the death rate due to COVID has come down to 1.3 while the recovery rate has shot up to close to 90 percent.
Uttar Pradesh has thus far, carried out the most number of vaccinations in any state, with more than 6.43 lakh health and frontline workers being vaccinated (11 percent of the total population to be vaccinated). Further, the state has opened 1,607 testing centres across its length and breadth.
To achieve this Herculean feat, the state’s multi-pronged strategy is also based on boosting overall health infrastructure, aggressive testing, contact tracing, surveillance and isolation, while rigorously adhering to public health guidance and the last being vaccination . The state implemented a large range of non-pharmaceutical interventions to control the spread of the virus and although, these measured differed in their level of stringency (ie, the severity of the measures), they proved their worth.
It was our response to the COVID-19 pandemic — which has been lauded globally — which gave business leaders the most confidence for future investment in the state (so far investment proposals worth Rs 57,000 have been received).
An aggressive contact tracing strategy using rapid response teams and ensuring testing for almost every identified close contact(s) of COVID positive patient in the state became a defining tool in the whole pandemic management process.
Thousands of surveillance teams were formed to conduct surveys of the houses, acquaintances and contacts of the patients. In fact, an unprecedented surveillance effort to identify Influenza Like Illness(ILI)/ Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) patients, via multiple house-to-house visits by frontline workers, was floated. It helped them get early testing and reference for early treatment.
The state teams till now have covered more than 18 crore people out of the 24 crore (approx) population of the state.
The state announced exclusive COVID hospitals to deal with the overwhelming number of cases. The state now has a total of 674 COVID hospitals including 571 Level One COVID Hospitals, 77 Level Two COVID hospitals and 26 Level Three such hospitals. The total availability of beds in these hospitals has been increased to 1.57 lakh.
As of now, all 75 districts of the state have at least one or more Level-2 COVID hospitals with provision for ICU beds.
It was due to clear command lines and uncluttered instructions which helped build up a strong health ecosystem which could deal with a public health emergency of such mammoth proportions with relative ease.
As an added facility for COVID patients, a unique portal — UPCovid19tracks — was developed in record time.
The UP government decided to set up an Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) at the office of the Relief Commissioner at the state headquarters for effective monitoring. Similar ICCCs were also established at every district headquarter to be manned by the concerned District Magistrate and Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
Also, continuous engagement with COVID patients was maintained through the CM’s helpline; all patients were personally called to enquire about their wellbeing and any issues faced at the hospital level.
Apart from these, the streamlined ambulance services, introduction of online OPD services, tele-medicine and tele-consultation facilities were the other logistics employed by the government during Covid management.
The state government also ensured the supply chain of oxygen was maintained and a new oxygen plant was also inaugurated in Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad during the pandemic.
The influx of about 45 lakh migrants and their rehabilitation had been one of the hardest tasks to be carried out by any government. The Yogi government's decision to hire trains to bring the migrants home was yet another step in the right direction. As many as 1660 trains were run to bring in migrants from various parts of the country. The government ensured basics like food and water to returning migrants. Community kitchens were opened up, which catered to migrant labourers and the destitute. About 6.75 crore food packets were distributed to them during the lockdown period.
In addition, about 53 lakh construction labourers, street vendors, carriage pullers and daily wagers from the rural areas were also given Rs 1,000 each through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Efforts were made to persuade employers to pay wages during the lockdown period. More than 5 million employees thus received wages, which totalled over Rs 2000 crore.
The government undertook skill mapping to provide appropriate jobs to the migrants. Of which, about 27.28 lakh migrants were given jobs in 11 lakh industries comprising both small and medium-sized businesses. Besides, migrants were provided employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.
Over 8 lakh MSME units have been made functional where over 51 lakh labourers are employed. Rs 10744 crore worth loans have been distributed among 4.35 lakh industrial units under the Atmanirbhar Yojana. A labour employment commission was also set up for the social and economic security of labourers.
In addition, over 8.53 lakh new units were started and a loan worth over Rs 29428 crore was distributed through collaborations with banks in the state, and over 27 lakh jobs were created.
