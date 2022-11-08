BYJU’s Layoffs: Amid Inflation, Debt, Can Indian EdTechs Ensure Their Profits?

Let's take a look at the layoff news for the week. There is a serious reality check underway in the so-called 'EdTech sector'. BYJU'S is laying off about 2500 people, or 5% of its workforce while Unacademy is letting go almost 350 that make for 10% of its employees. Practically (name of the company) has laid off employees by numbers, unknown as of yet; and Polish EdTech Brainly has laid off 25 of its 35 Indian employees. EdTech ventures as a whole have cashiered an estimated 7000 people in India in 2022.

Investment guru Shankar Sharma once jested cynically that a Fintech startup is nothing but a Non-Banking Financial Company(NBFC) with an app and two IITians. Stretching the analogy you could say, EdTech is nothing but a coaching centre with a video-centric app, a big brand and a few passionate teachers.

I hear you when you say FinTech is more than a hyped, non-banking financial company or that EdTech has offline centres and cutting-edge teaching styles that make Einsteins out of your neighbourhood brats.