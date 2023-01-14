By Going the ‘South’ Way, Can India Help the World Rise Up to Key Challenges?

It’s to be the online event of the year and very handily placed. The holding of a virtual “Voice of Global South" Summit with some 120 countries invited is meant to feed directly into India’s space for manoeuvring during the G20 summit to be held later this year.

Not that India hasn’t been championing the causes of the South at forums such as the World Trade Organisation— becoming a notable influencer since the rise of its economic status.

But in the present time, this effort could give more ballast to India’s positions on important issues like the economic effect of Ukraine, or climate change which are diametrically opposite to that of the powerful North. Besides, there’s an economic crunch of uncertain proportions already here. It could get a lot worse, unless the North and South cooperate, and not just in flowery statements.