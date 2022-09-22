First Conviction Under 'Love Jihad' Act of UP: The 'Burden' of Burden of Proof

Yes, similar provisions do exist in certain other penal laws. But, even though there is reason to question their consonance with basic criminal jurisprudence as well, those laws are at least meant to address grave offences (such as, terror-related) where certain happenings can be explained by the accused only.

So far as the Act of 2021 is concerned, it is not meant for terror-related activities. Further, in such general laws, there is no occurrence that can be explained by the accused only, nor any evidence that may not be procured and adduced by the prosecution to establish the charge .

Section 12 of the Act shifts the burden of proof from prosecution to accused. The police has to merely level an allegation against any individual or body, but are not duty bound to prove the same.

Intention is another important ingredient to establish an offence. But, under Section 12, the police is not even required to collect any evidence to establish the Intention. This means that, even in a case of a bona-fide conversion, the police can implicate an innocent person for committing an offence under Section 3, with no obligation to support it with evidence.

Needless to say, this may enable false implications as the police is not held accountable, but the accused is asked to establish his or her innocence even though he often does not really have any agency to collect evidence.

Further, the offence is non-bailable, which means bail can only be granted by a court of law. But if the court does not grant bail to the accused, then another question emerges: How he will prove his innocence sitting behind bars?