Bulli Bai Case: Why Successful Muslim Women Scare the Right-Wing

Much of what the repugnant #BulliBai app incident brought to the public eye, starting with the arrest of youngsters geographically distanced but obviously deeply united in their common addiction to hatred, vilification and Islamophobia, was in the realm of the unfamiliar.

Cyber forensics is a fascinating process or methodology. Sequential, logical, and scientific to its core, it provides opportunities to test one’s technological prowess, besides opening doors to knowledge.

But the recent incident establishes how this regime has shaped ‘trends’ and the methodical way its leaders and foot soldiers select individuals – including journalists – for relentless attacks.