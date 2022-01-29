Budget 2022: Will Modi Govt Address Issues Plaguing India’s Farmers?

Some promises are too good to be true. The year 2022 was set for doubling farmers’ income in India by the Central government. Instead, the gap between the promise and policy has led to the doubling of farmers’ distress. Following are seven factors:

First. The National Statistical and Survey Organisation report (2019) stated that the average monthly income of agricultural households in rural India was Rs 8,337, earned from different sources. The average increase in annual farm income was about 20% in 2002-03 to 2012-13, which had fallen to about 12% in 2012-13 to 2018-19. This is despite the estimated growth rate of agriculture at 4.5%.