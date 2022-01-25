Budget 2022: Modi Govt Is in a Tight Spot on Rising Food Subsidy Bill

The government funds its fiscal expenditures primarily from the tax revenues and the debt raised from people and businesses. Fiscal space is sustainable if borrowings are limited to 3% of GDP.

The government’s fiscal resources were estimated at Rs 35 lakh crore in the Budget 2021-22. It included Rs 15 lakh crore of debt at 6.8% of GDP. At 3% of GDP as debt, the government’s fiscal resources would be only Rs 28 lakh crore.

Considerable fiscal space is consumed by mandatory expenditures like interest, salary and pension payments, on which the government has no control (Rs 14 lakh crore in FY 2021-22), leaving much smaller usable fiscal space for all the expenditures on central sector schemes, centrally sponsored schemes and other central expenditures.