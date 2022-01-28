Budget 2022: India’s Growth Must Be Equitable for a Real ‘Recovery’

And that is why every economist is rooting for the Finance Minister to ensure that the growth momentum is not stalled, even if that means a longer time to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26 as the glide path that it had hoped to follow earlier.

But it is important for the Finance Minister to realise that it is not just growth that is required. The structure and the composition of the growth are perhaps even more important than just GDP growth numbers. Most of the data that have come in have pointed to one fact: in the sharp recovery this year, the growth has been entirely lopsided – or to use the economists’ alphabet soup, it has been a ‘K-shaped’ growth.