Budget 2021: Why Increased Govt Expenditure Is ‘Doomed’ to Failure

I am getting alarmed at the pre-Budget chatter. There is talk of imposing a COVID-cess to suck in extra revenue. Picking up clever leaks, pink papers have begun labeling it a “Keynes-inspired expenditure budget” where big outlays on healthcare and infrastructure will “bootstrap our economy back to growth”. On cue, the commentariat is revving up a tiny but rising applause, how “an unprecedented infrastructure push under the New Deal in 1935 created millions of jobs and regenerated regional economic development in the US. India must seek inspiration from this”.

Now now, please don’t get me wrong.