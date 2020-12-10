BJP Should Know That Bru Re-Settlement Issue First Needs Dialogue

Recently, some parts of North Tripura witnessed violence over the issue – of the quadripartite pact signed in 2020, to permanently resettle the Bru refugees of Mizoram, in Tripura – took 2 lives – that of fireman Biswajit Debbarma (a tribal) and carpenter Srikanta Das (a Bengali).

The violence was due to the shutdown called by the Joint Movement Committee (JMC) of Kanchanpur subdivision of North Tripura district, formed together by Nagarik Suraksha Manch, a Bengali organisation, and by Jamui Mizo Hill Convention, a Mizo organisation, opposing the resettlement of more than 500 Bru families in the area.

The JMC claimed that there were attempts to rehabilitate 5000 Bru families only in Kanchanpur – a claim which the state government, although too late, has strongly refuted and claimed as false. After this statement, JMC too decided to call off the shutdown.