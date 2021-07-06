Britney Spears’ Tragedy Isn’t Hers Alone – It’s a Universal Fight

In 1999, I bought Britney’s first album Baby One More Time from a small music store in Ooty. I played it on my Walkman, rewinding and fast-forwarding till I memorised all the lyrics, and the melody echoed in my mind long after my batteries died. I turned thirteen that year and watching a young woman – about five years older than I was – be so sexually confident, beautiful, and independent was a revelation.

That year, in Class 9, I couldn’t imagine a life like that. I knew fully well that my parents would have a say in what kind of a future I had until I was old enough to marry. Making independent choices on my own would involve long, tedious arguments.

Then nine years after that album released, news broke that Britney had been placed under a conservatorship managed (now solely) by her father, Jamie Spears, because of a public meltdown.