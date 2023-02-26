British Raj in India: How Colonial Rulers Used Opium Farming to Further Exploits

The author also traces the history of the global opium trade from Portuguese to Dutch and its usage during Mughal rule. The one apparent reason behind the success of the Indian East Company, compared with the Dutch East India Company (which eventually collapsed), was its revenue from the opium trade.

India was one of the largest producers of opium during the 19th century, and the British Raj played a significant role in its cultivation to generate revenue and sustain their imperial dominance.

The British had been successful in maintaining their state monopoly over opium production. It provided the impetus for British colonialism to fund their military campaigns and colonial ventures in India.

Thomas Manuel skillfully breaks down all the players involved in this global drug trade from local supporting elites and British merchants to Chinese officials.