On Britain's Borders, Suella Braverman is Giving Priti Patel a Run for Her Money

While reeling under the cost-of-living and energy crisis, the country is struggling with the now unfortunate self-inflicted outcome of Brexit, when the UK needs to secure trade deals, our Home Secretary seems to be on a rampage to destroy UK’s reputation internationally as well as its bilateral relations.

As UK and India stand on the verge of signing a historic Free Trade Agreement, where Truss is prepared to include migration as part of the deal, Indian-origin Braverman is obviously displeased about it.

“I have concerns about having an open borders migration policy with India because I don’t think that’s what people voted for with Brexit,” she told The Spectator.

As far as I understand it is about visa flexibility as a quid pro-quo for free trade and not about complete free movement for all Indian citizens.

“Look at migration in this country – the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants. We even reached an agreement with the Indian government last year to encourage and facilitate better co-operation in this regard. It has not necessarily worked very well,” she said.

So, can one expect this friction to grow between Truss and Braverman?