BRICS Summit: Where Does China Stand Amid Simmering Differences With All?

As New Delhi hosts the 13th BRICS Summit today (9 September) — the third by India and the second virtual event since the last summit at Moscow — regional and global security, pandemic disruption in growth rates and supply chain mechanism restoration, Afghanistan developments, and other issues are expected to the come to the fore.

China’s role in the BRICS is expected to be crucial as it’s the largest economy in the grouping, with aspirations to surpass the United States in economy, military and regional and global leadership. Associating with BRICS provides China with a cushion to counter the vagaries of the international system, deflect the US ire, and expand Beijing’s influence in different continents.