BRICS Meet: What Next for India as China-Russia & West Grow More Divided?

In itself, the BRICS virtual summit that took place on Thursday would have been unremarkable, but for the major shifts in the geopolitical order that involve two of its prominent members: China and Russia. While BRICS is more about economic issues, there is little doubt that the Ukraine conflict was a major backdrop to the meeting.

Not surprisingly, the Beijing summit declaration adopted on Thursday said that BRICS countries “support talks between Russia and Ukraine”, adding that “we have also discussed our concerns over the humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine”. As for ameliorating the situation, the statement said that they supported the efforts of the UN Secretary-General, various UN agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide humanitarian assistance “in accordance with the basic principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality”.