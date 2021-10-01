Brick Lane, Home Of Curry & ‘Chicken Tikka Masala’ in UK, Is Under Threat

Of all the world's culinary appropriations, the British curry is the most grievous — and the most successful. The ‘chicken tikka masala’ was famously garlanded a few years ago as Britain's national dish, supplanting even fish and chips. Indian restaurants and takeaways have established themselves in even the remotest outposts of the United Kingdom.

It doesn't matter that no desi would recognise the cuisine as Indian. This food is, after all, mainly prepared by cooks of Bangladeshi heritage for British palates, so it's bound to be a bit hybrid. And whatever you might say about the authenticity of these dishes, they have proved to be stunningly popular.