'Brexit Wasn't Right': Nobel Laureate On Life As An Immigrant, Monarchy & More

Post-Brexit, has there been a very practical, attitudinal shift when it comes to those who are not born in the UK? Those who cannot claim five generations of them because earlier the immigrants used to be the coloured ones and the outsider now has also become white-coloured European.

I can't speak for the whole of UK. But I know what drove the campaign for Brexit, was a confused business. And a lot of the claims were duplicitous..of the Johnsons or whatever. Some people say that if you were to have that referendum again, now, it might very well go the other way.

The grievances were not just to do with brown-skinned people, but also also with the perception of Europeans taking jobs away. Whether it's true or not, all of that continues.

There was an immediate kind of triumphalism that succeeded Brexit. Now, there seems to me from reading newspapers and whatever, a greater sense of that perhaps, it wasn't the right decision.