Brahmos ‘Misfire’: Indian Govt’s Dismissal of 3 Officers Raises Key Questions

“Things that have never happened before happen all the time in history”

- Scott D Sagan, ‘The Limits of Safety‘

On 9 March 2022, an unarmed BrahMos missile left its launcher from an Indian Air Force (IAF) base near Sirsa in Haryana. The supersonic missile’s journey lasted about seven minutes through a few waypoints in India, before crossing the border and ending on the boundary wall of a small house in Mia Chunnu in neighbouring Pakistan’s Punjab province.