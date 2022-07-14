Both China & West Want India, But Will the ‘Sweet Spot’ Moment Last?

India, it seems, is in a ‘sweet spot’ – a happy phrase that former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramaniam used in the Economic Survey for 2015-16 to describe India’s opportunity to enter a double-digit economic growth phase – on the foreign policy front. This can be seen from India’s happy position at the G-7 summit in Munich last month, which was captured in the video clip where US President Joe Biden tapped on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s shoulder as the latter was engaged in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

It seems rich countries of the West want India to be on their side in the confrontation with Russia in Ukraine. The Americans have managed to rope India into the anti-China Quad of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States, and in the other quadrant of India, United Arab Emirates, Israel, and the United States. The latter is also known as I2U2, with a virtual meet of the four scheduled for 14 July. The West is indeed wooing India on the strategic front.