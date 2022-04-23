Boris Meets Modi: UK PM's Visit Shows India Is Key in Indo-Pacific Outreach

For India, the visit comes at an opportune moment. Having stayed out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and developed something of a reputation as a foot dragger when it comes to free trade agreements, New Delhi is now trying to make up for lost time.

Since the beginning of this year, it has signed a trade agreement with the UAE, an interim trade deal with Australia, and is trying to fast-track trade and investment agreements with the UK, the European Union (EU) and Canada. Now, according to Johnson, India and the UK hope to have their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by Diwali.