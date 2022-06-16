Boris Johnson’s ‘Big’ Idea: Why UK's Rwanda Plan for Asylum Seekers Can Backfire

For a flagship policy designed to rescue the plunging fortunes of Boris Johnson’s government, its launch was a fiasco. A plane big enough to carry 200 passengers was due to take off from a military airbase in southern England on Tuesday evening to Rwanda. It never got airborne as last-minute legal appeals and the intervention of the European Court of Human Rights slashed the numbers to be sent on that flight to Rwanda against their will to 30 or so, then to seven, and, in the end, to none at all.

It's a big setback for the British government’s deeply controversial initiative to send asylum seekers whose application to stay in Britain has been rejected to Central Africa. The airlift is likely to have been delayed rather than stopped altogether, but it hardly bodes well for a policy that has had many observers scratching their heads in puzzlement.