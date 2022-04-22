Boris in India: What Does the Embattled UK PM Hope to Gain From the Visit?

No; the big talking point was ‘partygate’, the scandal that continues to bedevil Boris Johnson’s leadership. He was recently fined £50 for a personal breach of the anti-COVID restrictions his own government introduced. There may well be more fines to come for the Prime Minister’s attendance at social gatherings at Downing Street, which flouted the then-current social distancing rules. Johnson has apologised, but these transgressions have damaged his personal standing and allowed the opposition Labour Party to take a commanding lead in the opinion polls.

The British Prime Minister’s visit to India has been postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was talk of yet another delay because of ‘partygate’ – Members of Parliament in London will be having a vote on the issue while the Prime Minister is away.