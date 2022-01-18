Why Gen Rawat Didn't Want Fellow Officers to File Pro-AFSPA Petitions in SC

The fresh petition and the general’s response spotlighted AFSPA when all the army wanted was for the law to remain but lawlessness attributed to it buried. It opened up for the army the awkward possibility, as Gen. Rawat himself hinted at during his interaction on 2 September, of the Supreme Court suggesting a review or dilution of AFSPA. His position was made more awkward in the third week of September when a serving major general, Rajeeva Kumar, joined the 740 petitioners.

Far from diminishing interest in AFSPA, it continued to arc light AFSPA.

The arc lights also brought back to focus an additional embarrassment that, barely reported by national media at the time, had already arrived a few weeks that very July.

It was in the form of an affidavit in Manipur High Court. It maintained that a serving lieutenant colonel, Dharamvir Singh of the Para Commandos, had complained in 2016 to higher authorities about corruption—and several custodial deaths of Manipuris in the headquarters of 3 Corp in Dimapur in Nagaland; besides allegations of several killings of non-combatants by the army in Manipur.

The colonel’s wife filed the affidavit maintaining that Singh was arrested by his colleagues to stanch such leaks. It didn’t take much to figure out the pressure: some of India’s top generals had commanded 3 Corp around the time of the lieutenant colonel’s complaint and arrest.