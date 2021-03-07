Bollywood Tax Raids: Why ‘Proof of the Pudding is in the Eating’

The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore. Evidence — related to the ‘manipulation’ and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implications of about Rs 350 crore — has been found, which are being further investigated.

Also, ‘evidence’ of cash receipts by Pannu amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Some inter-linked transactions between the entities searched were under the scanner of the department. The raids were aimed at gathering more evidence to further probe the tax evasion allegations against them.

These are still early days, and it will take a while before all the details emerge.