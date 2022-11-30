BJP's 'Mother of Democracy' Push Rejects India's Cultural & Political Plurality

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a recent letter to vice-chancellors and principals of colleges and universities, pushed for the idea of lectures on the theme, “India: The Mother of Democracy,” on the occasion of Constitution Day. It also prescribed a few activities for institutions based on this theme.

Subsequently, Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, launched a book titled “India: The Mother of Democracy,” prepared and published by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

In his speech on 26 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to India as the 'mother of democracy.'

“The phrase ‘We the People’ in the Constitution’s preamble represents a commitment, pledge, and belief that has helped India become the mother of democracy,” the PM said, citing examples of the existence of a democratic ethos from Hindu texts and history.