BJP’s Mission 2024: Can the Modi Govt Balance Diplomacy With Domestic Politics?

There is a heightened sense of anticipation in the BJP ecosystem after the meeting with Modi dropping hints about the next possible moves in the important months ahead.

For instance, there could be leadership changes in some of the states going to polls this year. Modi attributed the party’s huge victory in Gujarat to the decision to change the entire state government including the chief minister one year before the election and drop an unusually large number of sitting MLAs to make way for new candidates.

This was done, Modi explained, to give opportunities to those who have served the party quietly and are waiting in the wings for a promotion. Will the Modi-Shah duo adopt similar tactics in states like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is facing a possible anti-incumbency backlash?