BJP & Wealth Inequality: Is the Party Facing a 'Conservative Dilemma'?

In all democracies, conservative parties have a difficult job of balancing the conflicting demands of economic elites and the general population. This is what political scientists call the ‘Conservative Dilemma’. And history shows that the way conservative political parties respond to this dilemma determines whether a country remains a democracy or not. With rising wealth inequality in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a similar dilemma, and its response will have large-scale consequences for Indian democracy.

The recent ‘Wealth Inequality Report, 2022’ has declared India as one of the most unequal countries in the world. The report suggests that while the top 1% of Indians' share of national income has gone up to 22%, the share of the bottom 50% has dropped to a mere 13%. It also notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly exacerbated this disparity further. This level of wealth inequality will have massive economic and social consequences. But it can have political implications as well, as it will fundamentally reorient our electoral systems, political parties and democracy.