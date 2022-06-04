BJP, Regional Parties, Cult Figures: What's India Thinking? Assam Has Some Clues

For decades, there has been much talk and debate about why Assam and the seven other states of Northeast India have failed to join the “national mainstream”. The answers offered have varied, from the “tyranny of distance” lament of a prominent media professional to the covert and overt racism of rulers and ordinary people in the country. It was automatically assumed that when it came to social and political trends, Assam and its seven sisters danced to a tune that was different from the rest of India.

A second and more serious look at numbers and data, particularly during contemporary times, suggests that the old proposition or hypothesis may be obsolete today. This became evident after CVoter conducted a detailed survey in the five states that went to polls last year around this time. Assam was one of these states, and last month marked one year of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA government in the state. This was in addition to a similar survey carried out in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, which went to polls along with Assam in March-April, 2021.

The authors have identified five ways in which social and political trends in Assam mirror the rest of India.