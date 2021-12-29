BJP Must Avoid Getting Overconfident in 2023 Battle for Tripura

Although the IPFT(NC) is now a weak player, its growing bond with Motha isn’t a good signal for the BJP. This bonding can upset the saffron party’s steps to increase its foothold in the hills. The battle isn’t smooth for Pradyot, too, as Patalkanya Jamatia-led Tripura People’s Front (TPF), which once supported the royal scion, is now trying to weaken Motha’s dominance by raising the demand of National Register of Citizens in the state.

Recently, TPF and Motha supporters clashed with each other, with Patalkanya criticising Pradyot’s Motha for attacking her workers and supporters. On the other hand, the CPI(M), too, isn’t sitting quietly. The Left party under its new state secretary, Jitendra Chaudhury, is gradually trying to strengthen its organisation in the hills.