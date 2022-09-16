BJP Is Wrong, 17 September Cannot Be Called 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'

The BJP has called 17 September Telangana Liberation Day whereas the TRS has called it Telangana Unity Day.
The date 17 September has its importance in the annals of Telangana history. On this day, in 1948, the then Hyderabad Nizam – Osman Ali Khan Asaf Jha VII – surrendered to the Indian armed forces and the erstwhile Hyderabad state became part of the Indian union.
But now, 17 September has become an instrument for political one-upmanship and competitive political mobilisation among political parties in Telangana – especially between the warring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
The BJP’s relentless campaign to present a people’s movement (against the feudal regime and the autocratic monarchy) as Hindu-Muslim divide had made the previous governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh and later K Chandrashekar Rao government in Telangana refrain from according a nomenclature to this historic occasion that culminated with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Operation Polo.
While the BJP has been attempting Hindu consolidation for its own political aggrandizement, the ruling parties have also been equally parochial in linking observance of Telangana history to what is derogatorily referred to as ‘Muslim appeasement politics.’ Interestingly enough, the Sangh Parivar has nothing to do with anti-feudal or anti-Nizam struggles.
The BJP, referring to the TRS bonhomie with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, has been calling the pink party Telangana Razakar Samiti and KCR ‘Naya Nizam.’ The Razakars were a fundamentalist private army – which used to terrorise people of Hyderabad state – of the Nizam.
Surprisingly, even Telangana governor has jumped on the political bandwagon. Unbecoming of her constitutional role, Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan differed from the state government’s official characterisation of 17 September.
Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Soundararajan has called 17 September Telangana Liberation Day.
However, finally, KCR’s government has woken up to the challenge posed by the BJP’s distorted narrative and has decided to officially observe 17 September as Telangana Unity Day.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called 17 September Telangana Unity Day.
Meanwhile, as TRS and BJP engage in belligerent polemics, the Congress seems to be quiet confused on how to describe the day and what to do. And the Communists, who led the heroic Telangana people’s Armed Struggle against the feudal lords, despotic Nizam, and his barbaric private army called Razakars, are crying foul over political cacophony around 17 September.
A peek into Telangana history is essential to understand why such a row has come about. The BJP’s claim that 17 September should be called Telangana Liberation Day is a disservice to history.
The Telangana people’s Armed Struggle led by the Communists was not a revolt of Hindu masses against a Muslim leader.
The disenfranchised masses of Telangana took up arms to liberate themselves from the yolk of feudal oppression, bonded labor, and extreme exploitation by landlords who were patronised by the Nizam. The Razakars even chopped off the hands of journalist Shoaibullah Khan who had fearlessly exposed the atrocities committed by the autocratic regime. At the time, Hindu landlords were strongly backing the Nizam regime.
The Telangana peasants, including women, took up arms against the landlords to ensure their right to hold and till land.
Sardar Patel sent Indian army to complete the formality of Hyderabad ruler surrendering to the Indian union. Thus, Hyderabad state comprising the Telugu speaking areas, which are now called Telangana, and a few Kannada and Maratha speaking areas was acceded to the Indian Union.
The Nehru government in which Sardar Patel was the home minister appointed Nizam as Rajpramukh. People of Telangana hated Nizam and took up arms to overthrow him. The Nizam was neither jailed nor punished in any way.
Therefore, it is a fact of history that the people of Telangana were not liberated from Nizam despite Hyderabad state accession to India on 17 September 1948. In fact, the armed peasant movement continued till 1951 to ensure that the tiller retains the land sought to be recaptured by the landlords with the support of Indian army. This led to a bloody fight between Indian armed forces and Telangana warriors.
It is wrong to say that the armed revolt was to undermine the Indian sovereignty. It was an uncompromising struggle of the landless masses to uphold the right to land and livelihood.
But the landlords who fled the villages returned to the countryside in their new avatar as political leaders under the new dispensation. Thus, there was no total liberation from Nizam or the landlords on 17 September 1948. It is therefore erroneous to characterize it as a ‘Liberation Day.’
Telangana Armed Struggle started in 1946, two years before the Hyderabad state was annexed.
Instead of resisting saffron brigade’s attempt to communalize history, the ruling parties – both in undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – conceded to the polarisation rhetoric with the wrong assumption that the ordinary Muslim masses see their patrons in the Nizams.
Telangana Armed struggle was an armed movement of landless peasants.
Several kings in history were magnanimous. But, that royal generosity cannot legitimise monarchy, that too in this age of democracy. Therefore, instead of launching competing attempts at political rhetoric, which political parties should desist, the people of Telangana deserve a truthful acknowledgement of the land's history, independent of its contemporary political or electoral calculations.
(Prof K Nageshwar is a senior political analyst, faculty member of Osmania University and former MLC. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
